Biggest position battles to watch at Colts' training camp

The Indianapolis Colts officially report for training camp Tuesday, which means we are one step closer to football being back in our lives.

One of the biggest storylines throughout training camp will be the position battles. This is partly why training camp is so popular. It is the excitement and intensity of competition that draws us in like a moth to a flame.

For some positions, we may have a good feel for how the competition will go down. For others, it could be anyone’s guess who emerges as the winner when training camp and the preseason games are over.

Here’s a look at the biggest position battles taking place at Colts training camp in 2022:

Left Tackle

Matt Pryor

Bernhard Raimann

Arguably the biggest and most important position battle comes at the blindside. The main competitors for the job will be the veteran Pryor and the rookie third-round pick in Raimann.

After impressing during a spot start in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Colts opted to sign Pryor to a one-year deal. He gets the first crack at earning the starting role, which was evident during the spring when he was working with the first-team offense. Pryor even switched up his workout regimen this offseason.

Raimann, who will be 25 by the end of September, presents immense upside. His elite athleticism and movement skills should be enough to overcome his lack of experience and shorter arm length. He’s picked up the position quickly since making the switch from tight end in 2020 and has a legitimate shot at winning the job.

The winner of this battle will go on to protect Matt Ryan’s blindside while the loser is likely to take on a versatile role along the offensive line.

No. 3 cornerback

Isaiah Rodgers

Brandon Facyson

The other big competition comes in the secondary where a third-year breakout candidate and a veteran cornerback will be battling it out for a big role.

Rodgers enters his third season after emerging as a solid playmaker for the Colts in 2021. He may be one of the most underrated players on the roster and given the way his career is trending, he’s in for a big Year 3.

His competition will be stiff, though. Facyson was brought in from free agency this offseason and is coming off of a strong showing in the spring. He has the most experience in the secondary working with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, having worked in his system in each season since 2018.

If all things are equal, Rodgers is likely to win the starting role. He has the higher upside. But don’t sleep on Facyson. Having these two working as the No. 3 and 4 cornerbacks is nice depth to have at a crucial position.

No. 3 running back

Phillip Lindsay

Deon Jackson

Ty’Son Williams

D’vonte Price

C.J. Verdell

This position battle is really a 2-for-1. The top two spots are locked in with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines leading the way. Lindsay and Williams were signed following the draft while Price and Verdell joined the roster as undrafted rookie free agents.

It isn’t exactly clear how many running backs they will keep. They rolled with four last year but only three on game days for the majority of the second half of the regular season. So, it’s likely two spots we’re talking about here.

Lindsay appears to have the upper hand on paper given the fact that he has two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt already. It’s hard to find that kind of depth in the backfield, but his lack of special teams work leaves the Colts with a decision to make.

Jackson was a mainstay on the roster last season because of his work on special teams. He also brings an intriguing size/speed element that the others don’t.

Williams flashed during the early portion of the season with the Baltimore Ravens before they opted to go with the likes of Devonta Freeman, Lataviuus Murray and Le’Veon Bell despite Williams being far more explosive than them.

Price’s speed is intriguing after he posted a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash while Verdell may have been a mid-round pick had he not suffered a fractured leg during his senior season.

This is a position that is likely anyone’s guess who the winner(s) will be. Lindsay should be one of the favorites to open camp while the rest of the room competes for the final spot behind him.

No. 5 wide receiver

Dezmon Patmon

Mike Strachan

Keke Coutee

De’Michael Harris

The first four spots in the wide receiver room are likely locked up so there will be a competition for the final two spots going into training camp.

Patmon is the favorite for the first spot entering camp. He’s coming off of a strong spring and is entering his third season. It’s go time for the former sixth-round pick who has just two receptions to his name in as many seasons.

Strachan isn’t starting his second season off on a strong note. He missed most of the spring workouts and is expected to miss time at camp due to an undisclosed injury.

Coutee joined the Colts last season and spent most of his time on the practice squad while Harris has been with the team for what will be his third season.

No. 3 defensive tackle

Curtis Brooks

Chris Williams

Eric Johnson

R.J. McIntosh

If you want to consider Dayo Odeyingbo the true No. 3 defensive tackle, I won’t argue. This is the battle for the rotational spot behind starters DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

Brooks and Johnson were both draft picks in April and both present intriguing upside. The former might be a bit more polished and ready to contribute while Johnson is an intriguing project. Johnson is starting camp on the NFI list, but the injury doesn’t seem concerning.

Williams is a solid rotational piece to have behind Stewart, but his upside is a bit more capped than the others while McIntosh hasn’t really put it together since entering the league in 2018.

No. 5 cornerback

Rodney Thomas II

Tony Brown

Marvell Tell III

Anthony Chesley

Dallis Flowers

Chris Wilcox

While most eyes will be on the battle between Rodgers and Facyson, there’s another competition taking place in the cornerback room. The final two spots are up for grabs with several competitors.

Thomas was a seventh-round pick in the draft, and he’s had work at several spots across the secondary during his time at Yale. He isn’t a lock to make the roster, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts wanted to see what he could do.

Brown has blazing speed and the pedigree of coming from Alabama, but he hasn’t seen a whole lot of action in his career. Still, having his skill set as back-end depth isn’t something to turn your nose up at.

Tell took a step backwards on his return from the COVID-19 opt-out list and is now fighting for a chance to make the roster while Chesley saw time on the active roster during the 2021 season.

Wilcox has been with the team since being claimed off of waivers during final roster cuts in 2021. Flowers joined the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent this offseason and is coming off of a strong spring.

No. 5 linebacker

Brandon King

Sterling Weatherford

Jojo Domann

Many of these competitions have several players vying for the final two spots in a position’s room. This is the case at linebacker as the first four spots are taken.

King joined the Colts this offseason during free agency and is solely a special teams player. He’s played a whopping two snaps on the defensive side of the ball throughout his career. But he’s been a staple on special teams with the Patriots.

Weatherford and Domann are both undrafted rookie free agents coming off strong outings in the spring. They both present a bit more upside on the defensive side of the ball but are also competing for roles on special teams.

These final two spots don’t see much time on defense unless something happens to the players ahead of them. So the focus is likely to be on which players make the biggest impact on special teams.

Right guard

Danny Pinter

Jason Spriggs

Will Fries

The starting right guard position is up for grabs after the departure of Mark Glowinski during free agency.

Pinter was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft with the hope that he could develop into the successor for Glowinski. This is his job to lose, and the expectation is that he’ll be the starter in Week 1. But he still has to earn it.

Spriggs is a versatile veteran and was a second-round pick in 2016. He’s likely competing with Fries, who was a seventh-round pick in 2021 but spent the entire season on the active roster.

A wrench could be thrown into this competition if Bernhard Raimann struggles at left tackle. It was mentioned this offseason that Raimann could factor into the right guard battle if that proves to be a better fit for him.