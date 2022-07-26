ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Eric Johnson not expected to miss a lot of time

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive tackle Eric Johnson was placed on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI) before the start of training camp, but the injury isn’t expected to keep him out for a long time.

Johnson was a surprise addition to the list as the Colts officially open training camp with their first practice Wednesday. The Missouri State product was a fifth-round pick during the 2022 NFL draft.

Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reported that the injury isn’t considered serious at this time.

The NFI list is similar to the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) with a slight difference in its definition. While it does pertain to players who suffered injuries, they can only be placed on the list if they injured themselves during activities away from the team.

This typically happens when players get injured during their personal offseason workouts or if they suffered a significant injury during their final collegiate season. For example, Colts defensive tackle Dayo Odeyingbo was on the NFI list to begin training camp last year. The same happened with Anthony Castonzo during his final season with the Colts.

Johnson can come off of the list at any point before Week 1 once he’s medically cleared, and it seems like that is the expectation before training camp officially arrives.

