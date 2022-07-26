ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts worked out four WRs before training camp

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for four free-agent wide receivers Monday ahead of the start of 2022 training camp, per the league’s transaction wire.

With second-year wideout Mike Strachan starting camp on the PUP list, it isn’t a surprise to see the Colts checking out the talent that’s available on the market.

The four wide receivers included Isaiah Ford, John Hurst, Ishmael Hyman and Tyson Morris.

Of the quartet, Ford has the most NFL experience. He has played in 32 games while making three starts since entering the league in 2018.

Hurst and Hyman have bounced around the league a bit mostly on practice squads while Morris went undrafted during the 2022 NFL draft.

The Colts may make a move at wide receiver, and players like T.Y. Hilton, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. are still available as well.

