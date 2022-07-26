ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

This is the worst seat at Comerica Park for a Detroit Tigers game, study says

By Edward Pevos
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Boston Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comerica Park#Fenway Park#Wrigley Field
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy