James Caan’s cause of death revealed

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

(WJW) – James Caan suffered from multiple health problems when he died.

The legendary actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease. That’s according to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ .

‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

FOX 8 previously reported Caan died on July 6.

The document says James also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, known as COPD , which causes breathing problems.

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common heart disease in the U.S., according to Mayo Clinic. CAD happens when coronary arteries struggle to get the heart enough blood and oxygen.

Caan died at the age of 82. His death certificate says he died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was laid to rest at Eden Memorial Park.

Caan’s career stretched over 6 decades, known for hits including “The Godfather” and “Elf.”

