Heartbreak as a 23-month-old Australian toddler dies of Covid-19 - making the infant Queensland's youngest coronavirus victim

A 23-month-old child has died from Covid at a hospital in Queensland.

The toddler is only the 14th person aged nine or under to lose their life after contracting the virus in Australia and is the youngest to die with Covid in the state.

It is understood the toddler died on Sunday at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

'Children's Health Queensland can confirm that, sadly, a 23-month-old child died from COVID-19 at the Queensland Children's Hospital on Sunday, 24 July 2022,' a statement to the Courier Mail read.

'We extend our deepest condolences to the child's family.'

It comes as the Palaszczuk government on Tuesday predicted the current wave of the virus would be around 50 per cent worse than the previous strain.

Experts originally anticipated hospitalisations to peak around the 1000 case mark but have since reassessed, forecasting them to reach 1660.

QLD Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard estimated new and more contagious Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 would become the dominant strains within 'two weeks'.

However, he stressed that intensive care admissions remain low for all strains of the virus, due to the effectiveness of vaccines.

'We must stress that all Covid-19 variants can cause severe illness, especially in vulnerable people,' Dr Gerrard said.

'We strongly encourage Queenslanders to remain up to date with their boosters, particularly those over 65 years of age and those with impaired immunity,' he said.

'This virus will continue to mutate so we all need to remain vigilant and responsive by staying home when sick, washing your hands regularly, keeping your distance from others where possible and wearing a face mask when you can’t.'

Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 have been both detected in Queensland and NSW, with cases rising in recent months.

Australia's chief medical officer, professor Paul Kelly, warned older Australians and people vulnerable to Covid should have a plan to combat the virus before they test positive.

Prof Kelly said much like asthma and other respiratory illnesses, people should have a treatment plan in place if they're more at risk of severe disease from the coronavirus.

'Don't wait for the time you may be diagnosed with Covid because early treatment is the key,' he told reporters in Canberra.

Two oral antiviral treatments - Lagevrio and Paxlovid - are available for people vulnerable to severe effects of Covid.

'Now is the time if you're in those vulnerable groups to have that conversation ... (so you) know exactly where you can access those medications and know exactly how to use them,' he said.

But he stressed the oral treatments were not a substitute for being vaccinated.

'(Treatments are) not for everyone. It's not needed for everyone,' he said.

'Most people with Covid will have a relatively mild disease, particularly if they've been vaccinated ... This is an extra protection for vulnerable people.'