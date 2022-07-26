Ready for College Football?

College football game day! The joy that comes with people getting together and celebrating the sport they love. Smiles across the parking lots as college football fans begin to set up their tailgates.

That’s the start of a college football Saturday.

Seeing people getting their faces painted, cornhole competitions, and homemade outfits supporting the favored team are all a part of the craziness; that’s just the beginning.

The bands. College football is just not the same without them. Members of a school’s marching band play and it’s a signal that college football is here. Along with it, dance teams and cheerleaders perform, much to the delight of those lined up to watch their routines.

Of course there are mascots. All kinds of mascots. They are a major part of the festivities, too. Can one imagine a UCF game without Knightro, a Wisconsin game without Bucky the Badger, or a Georgia game without Uga, it’s pure-breed English Bulldog?

Then there’s the food. The limits know no bounds. Brats. Pulled pork. Nachos. Burgers. If a person cannot find something to eat during a college football tailgate, there’s something wrong.

Beer. Do not forget the beer. Yes, some folks like to partake in drinking prior and/or during college football games. That’s where it all starts, out in the parking lot. It continues just prior to the two teams meeting on the gridiron.

Just walking into the stadiums is a joy. Seeing the people head to their respective sections, chanting fight songs and clapping, is a part of the spectacle.

Once inside, of course, that’s when college football truly begins. That’s when the two teams come out of the tunnel as the crowd stands and cheers them on, and the bands begin to play once more and the all the pageantry of college football is on full display.

During the games, it’s the moments of agony and joy, as each play can seem like an eternity, yet it’s usually only five to 10 seconds coming off the game clock. Play after play, fans scream and cheer like it’s the most important moment of their lives. That’s even the case when it’s a three-touchdown lead and against an inferior opponent.

When it’s rivalry day, that’s an entirely different level of excitement. Passion truly shows itself. There’s no love lost. That often leads to the next item.

Fans are also fired up to let the referees know their feelings, too. That’s a different kind of time-honored college football tradition, but still a part of college football nonetheless.

After the game, one fan base is happy and another is disappointed. That’s winning and losing. Coaches congratulate one another, and players from both teams walk off the gridiron with their battle scars strapped to their jerseys; oftentimes cuts and bruises showing as well.

Then, people head home as they talk about the next game for their team. Before even getting home, and despite being exhausted from the day’s festivities, they are ready to do it all over again the next time their favorite team plays a home game.

That’s college football. It’s almost here once again.

