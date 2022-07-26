DPS graduates first class of K-9 teams for border duty

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Monday it graduated six new K-9 teams earlier this month.

DPS said this was the inaugural class for the Texas Highway Patrol Canine Tracking Operations Program.

According to DPS, the teams will be on the border looking for people who might evade other officers.

“This is yet another step in increasing our efforts to secure our southern border,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a release. “K-9 units have long played an integral role within DPS, and we know these newly graduated teams will have a positive impact not only in the areas they serve but really in keeping all Texans safe.”

Each team completed a five-week training program run by DPS in conjunction with Pacesetter K9.

The training focused on human tracking across a variety of terrains over long distances.

The six teams ran about 700 tracks total during the training.

DPS said handlers also learned how to take care of their partners while in harsh environments.

The graduating breeds include three Dutch Shepherds and three Belgian Malinois.

The new teams will be in Laredo, Del Rio, Uvalde and Hebbronville.