Regional Rec Trail System Planned for NW Iowa Following $7M Grant

(Sioux City, IA) — A regional recreational trail system spanning more than one hundred miles in northwestern Iowa will connect several towns, including Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Merrill, Hinton, and Le Mars. Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan says linking the communities is a strategy to overcome the area’s labor shortages and create new jobs. Sioux City is one of the largest towns in the state without a trail connection to another city, and Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore says the regional trail system will be a real game-changer for the area. The project is made possible by a seven-million-dollar grant awarded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. As part of the grant, the project must be completed by 2026.