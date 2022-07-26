More human remains found at Lake Mead

Lake Mead Photo credit Angel La Canfora

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Another set of human remains has been discovered out at Lake Mead

Park officials said that the remains were discovered around 4:30 Monday afternoon in the Swim Beach area. No other details about what exactly was found has been released.

The Clark County Coroner will determine the cause of death.

Back on May 1st, a body was discovered in a barrel out at the lake near Hemenway Harbor. Investigators believe the body was dumped there back in the late 1970s, based on the clothes that the person was wearing. They’ve still not been identified.

A second set of human remains was discovered less than two weeks later in the Callville Bay area, but no foul play was suspected. That body also has not yet been identified