ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

More human remains found at Lake Mead

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckrfb_0gtAimbI00
Lake Mead Photo credit Angel La Canfora

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Another set of human remains has been discovered out at Lake Mead

Park officials said that the remains were discovered around 4:30 Monday afternoon in the Swim Beach area. No other details about what exactly was found has been released.

The Clark County Coroner will determine the cause of death.

Back on May 1st, a body was discovered in a barrel out at the lake near Hemenway Harbor. Investigators believe the body was dumped there back in the late 1970s, based on the clothes that the person was wearing. They’ve still not been identified.

A second set of human remains was discovered less than two weeks later in the Callville Bay area, but no foul play was suspected. That body also has not yet been identified

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Human Remains#The Clark County Coroner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
415
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy