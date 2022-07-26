One person was hospitalized after a shooting Monday night in the town of Union.

New York State Police report troopers and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Endwell barracks responded around 7:38 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Carl Street in Union.

Troopers discovered a man had been shot in the chest, state police said. He was transported to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City for treatment.

The 40-year-old victim, whose name wasn't released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The investigation is continuing, and state police say there is no threat to the public. Investigators have not released any other details on the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call New York State Police at 607-561-7400.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: State police investigating shooting on Carl Street in town of Union