First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/26 Tuesday forecast

Advisories: High risk of rip currents along south facing NY beaches

Forecast: The heat finally breaks today, so it won't be as hot and humid around the area. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will be generally quiet with a shower possible off to our south. Temps will fall to around 70 in the city with 60s and distant 50s (N&W) across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be hotter and more humid with a chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with feels like temps in the 90s. As for Friday, it will remain hot and humid with a lingering chance of showers/thunderstorms.