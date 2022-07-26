ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/26 Tuesday forecast

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0I6M_0gtAiC1G00

First Alert Weather: Break from the heat 02:27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dJ1t_0gtAiC1G00
CBS2

Advisories: High risk of rip currents along south facing NY beaches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCnhW_0gtAiC1G00
CBS2

Forecast: The heat finally breaks today, so it won't be as hot and humid around the area. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will be generally quiet with a shower possible off to our south. Temps will fall to around 70 in the city with 60s and distant 50s (N&W) across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10O5pw_0gtAiC1G00
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be hotter and more humid with a chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with feels like temps in the 90s. As for Friday, it will remain hot and humid with a lingering chance of showers/thunderstorms.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Suburbs#Beaches#Temps#N W
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy