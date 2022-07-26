Matchbook exhibit at Canton Area Heritage Center. Here’s the details!

CANTON — For many years, matchbooks were a popular way to advertise. The Canton Area Heritage Center now has a permanent exhibit of more than 300 matchbooks going back as far as the 1940’s featuring local businesses, organizations, individuals, events, political candidates, and more.

The matchbooks were donated to the Heritage Center from the separate collections of two Canton residents, Kathy Haffner and Jim Watts.

While viewing the exhibit, Heritage Center visitors will likely recall many familiar and many not so familiar memories and names of the past. It’s designed so it can be added to at any time. Because of that, matchbook donations are welcome.

The Canton Area Heritage Center is at 111 South Main Street in Canton, across from the Graham Medical Group Clinic. It’s open Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m.

There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome.