Which Patriots Face Uphill Climb During Training Camp?

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots officially return to competitive football activities on Wednesday, as the 2022 edition of the Patriots begin training camp for the summer.

Players like quarterback Mac Jones, running back Damien Harris and edge rusher Matt Judon are bonafide roster locks, but who are some of the players that are on the outside looking in?

Here are a few players that need to shine during the summer practices if they want to ensure a roster spot come Week 1.

TE Dalton Keene

The third-year player has rarely made any appearances on the field during his brief NFL career. Recording three catches in just six games in his rookie season was not something the Patriots envisioned when they traded up to select Keene. While he can be used in both the tight end and the h-back role, the signings of both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith last offseason is forcing New England’s hand when it comes to the tight end position.

OT Yodny Cajuste

At one point, Cajuste had more jersey numbers that snaps played. While that stat is now extinct, the 2019 draft pick struggled to stay healthy and contribute on the field. Cajuste did start his first career game last season, a come-from-behind victory against the Houston Texans, but the emergence of young depth tackle Justin Herron gives Cajuste an uphill battle to make the Week 1 roster.

CB Joejuan Williams

Just like Cajuste, Williams has not been the player head coach Bill Belichick had hoped when he selected the lanky Vanderbilt defensive back in 2019. In fact, the entire 2019 draft class, minus Harris and Jake Bailey, has been a complete dud. Williams has struggled to make a significant role in this defense, recording only 44 total tackles in three seasons. Although the secondary, especially the cornerback position, is lacking in overall depth, the Patriots might try and move on from Williams come cutdown day.

CB Myles Bryant

Bryant received a lot of slack on social media after his poor performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 last season, but Bryant is a solid player. He slowly carved out a role for himself starting back in his rookie season in 2020, but the team acquiring Malcolm Butler, along with two rookies in the draft (Marcus Jones and Jack Jones) does not help Bryant’s case. Plus, the former Washington product has yet to survive a cutdown day in his young NFL career, so maybe the Patriots are not as high on Bryant as some other teams are.

The Patriots open up their 2022 training camp with morning practices all week.