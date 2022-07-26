ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot grows

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

(WJW) – By midnight on Tuesday someone could be hundreds of millions of dollars richer.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot, which has climbed to the third largest in the game’s history, is Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

The current winnings are estimated at $830 million, with a cash value of $487.9 million.

Ohio spots where winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold

The Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates. This latest jackpot continues to climb as people all across the country and here in Northeast Ohio are taking notice.

Mega Millions tickets are $2.

Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million, according to the Ohio Lottery. But, thousands are willing to play the odds.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won back in 2018. That jackpot was more than $1.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

