Kroger holding hiring events at all Virginia stores on Tuesday

(WFXR) — As part of a push to fill positions while families prepare for the upcoming school year, every Kroger store in Virginia is a hiring event on Tuesday.

According to Kroger Mid-Atlantic, the grocer is planning to hire for a variety of roles — ranging from part-time to full-time store positions — from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at Kroger stores across the Commonwealth.

Even though candidates are encouraged to apply online before coming into the store, Kroger says it will still interview people who haven’t pre-applied.

The company tells WFXR News that each store will have a hiring table where candidates can pick up information, ask questions, and sign-up to be interviewed the same day. Anyone age 14 or older is invited to apply for a position.

“Kroger prides itself in being an organization that develops talent in order to promote from within and we are passionate about giving back to our local communities,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and we are committed to doing just that for our people.”

In addition to competitive pay and benefits — such as healthcare, retirement planning, and on-demand pay — Kroger Mid-Atlantic says it offers flexible work schedules, stable job opportunities, and discounts on Our Brands products.

Kroger also updated its Total Rewards benefits recently to include a continuing education reimbursement that covers GED, credentials, and college education up to $21,000. According to the company, employees are now eligible for this reimbursement after 60 days with Kroger.

If you want to look for open positions at Kroger stores in your area, submit a job application, or learn more about Kroger’s benefits, visit jobs.kroger.com.