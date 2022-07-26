Man who allegedly escaped Alamance County jail recaptured, charged
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of briefly escaping from the Alamance County Jail.
On Monday, just after 4 p.m., Graham police were called to West Gilbreath Street about someone possibly escaping from the jail.
Officers set up a perimeter and called in assistance from Burlington Police Department’s K-9 units and a short while later the suspected escapee, identified as Robert Lynn Clay, was located in the woods near Gates Avenue. Clay was taken back into custody and transferred back to Burlington police, the original arresting agency.
Clay was in jail for charges of assault on a female prior to his escape and has now been charged with misdemeanor escape from jail.
