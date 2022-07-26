Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 32-inch 4K 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Premium Excellence

Despite their status as premium and often expensive displays, the 4K category is red hot if you can take the sheer number of product introductions as an indicator. 32-inch monitors are especially popular, with multiple models landing on shelves and desks from every major manufacturer.

Corsair has been around for nearly 30 years, but it's only recent delved into the display market. I’ve already reviewed the Xeneon 32QHD165 and found it fulfilled its promise as a premium gaming monitor, so I went into this review with high expectations.

The Xeneon 32UHD144, as the name indicates shockingly clearly, is a 32-inch 4K monitor that runs at 144 Hz. The Fast IPS Quantum Dot panel sports Adaptive-Sync, HDR600 and a wide color gamut. It also accepts a line of addons like webcams and peripheral controllers that integrate into the stand to create a hardware ecosystem. Let’s take deep dive into its features and tested performance to see if the Xeneon 32UHD144 is a worthy addition to our best 4K gaming monitors list.

Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 Specs

Panel Type / Backlight IPS / W-LED, edge array Edge dimming: 16 zones Quantum Dot Film Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 32 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 3840x2160 @ 144 Hz FreeSync: 48-144 Hz G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit / Rec.2020 HDR10, DisplayHDR 600 Response Time (GTG) 12ms (1ms MPRT) Brightness (mfr) 400 nits SDR 600 nits HDR Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 Speakers None Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB-C Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.2 1x up, 2x down Power Consumption 45w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base 28.8 x 19.7-24 x 12.4 inches (732 x 500-610 x 316mm) Panel Thickness 2.4 inches (60mm) Bezel Width Top/sides: 0.4 inch (9mm) Bottom: 0.8 inch (20mm) Weight 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) Warranty 3 years

Corsair hasn’t cut any corners with the 32UHD144. It's high-end in every respect. The Fast IPS Quantum Dot panel has a huge color gamut that qualifies as a Rec.2020 display. It covers over 83% of that gamut, which means it exceeds DCI-P3 by a healthy margin. I measured just shy of 117%. This is one colorful monitor.

Accuracy is provided in equal amountse. There are preset modes for Adobe RGB, DCI-P3 and sRGB, all of which aced my color gamut tests. I recorded numbers that rival the best and most expensive professional screens. There’s also plenty of flexibility, as you can calibrate each mode with its own custom color temp settings. That’s something I rarely see in any display.

Picture quality is further enhanced with an edge backlight with 16 dimming zones. You can use the dynamic contrast feature for both SDR and HDR content and see contrast ratios over 10,000:1. The 32UHD144 is also DisplayHDR 600 certified, which I confirmed in my tests.

Of course, gaming performance is important as well. To that end, Corsair provides a dynamic overdrive that varies its operation based on frame rate for more effective blur reduction. You get Adaptive-Sync with both FreeSync and G-Sync operation confirmed in my tests. The 32UHD144 has not been certified by Nvidia. A backlight strobe feature is also included that can be used instead of Adaptive-Sync.

Corsair has kept the same hardware ecosystem I saw in my review of the 32QHD165 . The stand has a threaded fitting called Multi Mount that can accept peripherals like webcams or lights using parts from Elgato. Controllers like Stream Deck and iCue Nexus can be used to quickly change settings without visiting the OSD. It also features the latest video interfaces like DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C.

Assembly and Accessories

The Xeneon 32UHD144 comes in a generous box with plenty of crumbly foam to protect its contents. You’ll have to reach for a Phillips-head screwdriver to attach the panel to the upright. It then mates to the substantial metal base with a captive fastener. The cable management clips are already in place and slide up and down to keep the wiring tidy. The cable bundle includes a large external power supply plus USB-C-to-C and A-to-C, HDMI and DisplayPort.

Product 360

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You’ll be hard pressed to tell the difference between a 32QHD165 and a 32UHD144 when there is no image on the screen. The two monitors are physically identical, both panel and stand. The bezel is a thin, flush-mounted affair with a narrow 9mm frame around the top and sides and 20mm on the bottom. A small Corsair logo, the familiar sail graphic, and the name Corsair on the base are the only visible branding.

The 32UHD144’s stand is one of the best I’ve seen. The base is solid aluminum with a gray satin finish. The upright is mostly metal and rock solid. The entire chassis is monolithic in both look and feel with firm adjustments. You get 110mm of height along with 5/20 degrees tilt and 30 degrees swivel. There is no portrait mode. The panel has a 100mm VESA mount in back if you prefer to use your own hardware. Corsair will sell you the monitor without a stand for a $100 discount.

Peripheral options are something unique to the Xeneon line of Corsair displays. At the top of the stand is a threaded fitting that accepts arms from Elgato, which are sold on Corsair’s website. You can attach anything with a standard tripod thread like webcams, lights or microphones. You can also hook up a Stream Deck or iCue Nexus and create macro buttons to change monitor settings on the fly.

In the back, you’ll find a set of cable clips on the upright that slide up and down to help manage the wiring. Here too, you can see the power button and joystick, which controls all monitor functions. There is no LED lighting, nor are there integrated speakers.

The input panel has all the latest interfaces. Video can feed through a DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1, or a USB-C connection. A second USB-C upstream port is provided for peripherals, for which there are also two downstream Type-A ports. A 3.5mm headphone jack is provided as well.

OSD Features

The 32UHD144’s OSD is all business with a text-based system divided into six sub-menus. The only graphic is Corsair’s sail logo at the top. It’s summoned with a press of the joystick.

The first menu, Picture, has everything needed for image control and calibration. Standard mode is the default and out of the gate, it’s very accurate. It uses the 32UHD144’s full color gamut, which covers over 116% of DCI-P3. There are eight total modes which include gamut-specific settings for DCI-P3, Adobe RGB and sRGB. They are also extremely accurate.

The Color Temp menu has three presets plus a Custom mode specific to each picture mode. The 32UHD144 is a rare monitor with separate memories for each picture mode. That means you can create a custom calibration for each mode. I’ll explain this in more detail later, but it’s something that even some professional screens don’t offer. You also get three gamma options ranging from 2.0 to 2.4.

The overdrive has three speeds plus a dynamic option which is very effective. It varies the amount of overshoot based on frame rate. I found it cleaned up blur nicely without any ghosting. The fixed settings do create ghosting, so I avoided them. You also get MPRT which is a backlight strobe option. It operates instead of Adaptive-Sync and cuts brightness by around 30%.

The 32UHD144’s backlight is an edge array with 16 dimming zones. You can turn on the dimming for both SDR and HDR content and up the static contrast ratio to around 10,000:1.

Gaming enhancements include a frame rate counter and a set of aiming points that come in red or green with cross, dot or angle shapes.

My only nitpick with the OSD is that to turn on MPRT, you have to go into System Setting and turn off Adaptive-Sync first. This seems like a needless extra step when the AS toggle could have been added to the picture menu. The final Info screen shows resolution, refresh, HDR and Adaptive-Sync status along with the active input and the firmware version.

Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 Calibration Settings

There are a number of ways to optimize the 32UHD144’s picture for maximum accuracy. Out of the box, color is very close to the Rec.2020 spec, but grayscale runs slightly warm in tone. Gamma is super tight no matter what options you choose. If you switch to one of the specific gamut modes, Adobe RGB, DCI-P3 or sRGB, you get very high accuracy. The best part is the custom color temp sliders can be set independently for each mode. I’ve done this for you, and my settings are in the table below.

HDR signals lock out all picture controls, but that mode is super precise with excellent grayscale and EOTF tracking. You can see those test results on page five.

Picture Mode Standard Brightness 200 nits 37 Brightness 120 nits 12 Brightness 100 nits 6 Brightness 81 nits 0 Contrast 50 Gamma 2.2 Color Temp Custom (for Standard mode) Red 96, Green 96, Blue 100 Color Temp DCI-P3 Red 68, Green 88, Blue 100 Color Temp Adobe Red 86, Green 88, Blue 100 Color Temp sRGB Red 58, Green 88, Blue 96

Gaming and Hands-on

The Xeneon 32UHD144 is a supremely useful display that serves equally well for work or play. As a productivity tool, it has all the attributes to help power through documents or do research, or do both simultaneously. Or you can keep a news crawl going in a corner while you watch a video. Big monitors like this can be used in a multitude of ways, and the flat panel means no image distortion. 32-inches in the 16:9 aspect is large but not overwhelming. Anything larger like a 43-inch, or wider like a 38-inch 21:9 screen and you’ll have to make some decisions about desktop space.

The picture is razor sharp like any premium 4K screen, but the color stands out. There are a few other 32-inch 4K monitors that have similarly large color gamuts, which I’ll cover in the test comparisons but suffice to say that the 32UHD144 is very colorful. You won’t find a larger gamut in this price range or in the very expensive area occupied by FALD and Mini LED panels.

I saw no benefit to running HDR for Windows productivity apps. Things like Word or Excel don’t look any different. If you want to edit HDR graphics though, it’s an easy switch in Control Panel. Though this is an HDR600 panel and thus very bright, it isn’t too harsh to show pictures in Photoshop or a graphics viewer. HDR streams from Netflix and Paramount+ shine with bright highlights, deep blacks and vibrant color. If you want to watch TV on the 32UHD144, it is more than up to the task.

There is no weakness in gaming performance here. Adaptive-Sync worked perfectly on my FreeSync and G-Sync testbeds with HDR and dynamic overdrive. This feature is one of the things worth buying the 32UHD144 for, and it is not available on many other screens. However, I didn’t see any benefit to the backlight strobe. I had to turn off Adaptive Sync, which at 100-120fps isn’t ideal, and it caused some ringing around moving objects. There were no artifacts when playing with G-Sync and dynamic overdrive, with speeds in Doom Eternal hovering around 120fps.

The 32UHD144’s low input lag definitely made a difference in my personal play experience. I play the same set of games for each review to make fair comparisons between displays and in this case, I had greater success in Doom Eternal’s Horde mode. I also had an easier time dispatching enemies in Call of Duty WWI and Tomb Raider. This is a very addicting display. I expect console gamers will be equally enamored since it’s ready for the 120 Hz VRR with HDR coming from the latest Xbox and PlayStation systems.

The rendered HDR image is stunning. I tweaked Doom’s internal picture controls and was rewarded with a foreboding and hellish landscape that burst with texture. The difference between artificial and natural surfaces was clear. This is an area where 4K is distinctly better than QHD, as long as you don’t move the mouse too quickly. Once the action speeds up, QHD at 165 Hz will look as good or better. However, knowing this did not reduce my enjoyment of the 32UHD144. It is a very capable and amazing-looking gaming screen.

The comparison group for the Xeneon 32UHD144 is all 32-inch 4K IPS screens running at 144 Hz. We have Philips’ 329M1RV , Dell’s G3223Q , MSI’s MPG321UR-QDX , BenQ’s EX3210U and the Mini LED ViewSonic XG321UG . That last one costs around twice as much as the others. It’s here to provide a frame of reference for what you get when you buy a top-of-the-line 4K monitor.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

144 Hz means a 7ms screen draw time in all cases but the MSI. That one has a tiny advantage with slightly less motion blur at full speed. The 32UHD144 is in line with the others for sheer speed. It is the only one with variable overdrive, which helps up motion resolution a bit over a monitor with fixed overdrive.

It is also one of the quickest overall 4K screens I’ve measured. 30ms isn’t too far behind the capabilities of a QHD/165 Hz monitor. Though the 165 Hz screen will have smoother motion, control response and feel will be similar. The 32UHD144 is a very worthy gaming monitor that will satisfy a player’s wish for high pixel density and low input lag.

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 32UHD144 has an off-axis image typical of IPS monitors. At 45 degrees to the side, you’ll see a 30% light reduction and a shift to reddish green. The detail in shadow areas will be a little harder to make out. You can see that the 0 and 10% steps look the same in the photos. The top view is washed out with a blue tint and a 40% reduction in brightness.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 32UHD144 does well in the uniformity test with no visible glow or bleed. The light meter detected a little extra light in the lower left corner, but this wasn’t enough to be seen with the naked eye. This is clearly a quality panel built to a high standard.

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

The 32UHD144 has no trouble exceeding its brightness spec of 400 nits in SDR mode. There is plenty of light here for any environment, including outdoors. The downside of this is a relatively narrow output range. I couldn’t get the backlight down to 50 nits for dark room gameplay. The minimum is 81 nits which is a little fatiguing if you plan to play for hours in the dark. Native contrast is an IPS average 1,050.3:1. This increases to around 10,000:1 when using the local dimming option in SDR mode.

After Calibration to 200 nits

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 1

After calibrating the Standard picture mode, contrast drops slightly to 963:1. There is no visible reduction in picture quality. There is so much color that you almost don’t notice the black levels. The image is richly saturated and detailed.

ANSI contrast is around the same level at 935.5:1. The 32UHD144 is a well-engineered and carefully built monitor with premium components and quality control.

The 32UHD144 can be optimized in many ways using the preset color gamut modes. Standard uses the full native color space, which is close to Rec.2020. Alternately, you can select Adobe RGB, DCI-P3 or sRGB and calibrate them individually.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays . We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

Grayscale tracking is very consistent across all picture modes. Out of the box, the 32UHD144 runs a little warm in tone, but the errors are slight and only visible above 60% brightness. Gamma tracking is about as close to perfect as a monitor can get.

Calibrating the custom color temp removes all visible errors and takes the 32UHD144 to a reference level of accuracy. Gamma gets slightly lighter on the chart, but this change cannot be seen with the naked eye. I was able to achieve the same results in every gamut mode, so I’ve only included a single before and after chart here.

Comparisons

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

With a default grayscale error of 3.23dE, the 32UHD144 can be enjoyed without calibration. But since there is such upward potential, it makes sense to tweak a bit. I got the average error below 1dE in all gamut modes using independent RGB settings. You’ll find them in the table back on page one. The post-calibration errors for the other modes are DCI-P3 – 0.63dE, Adobe RGB – 0.58dE and sRGB – 1.06dE.

Gamma tracking is among the best in class. The range of values is super tight at only 0.06 from lowest to highest. The average value is 2.16 for a 1.82% deviation, which is also excellent. This holds true in all gamut modes.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

Image 1 of 5Image 2 of 5Image 3 of 5Image 4 of 5Image 5 of 5

I’ve included charts showing all the 32UHD144’s gamut modes. The default measurements for Standard mode, which are set against the Rec.2020 standard, show some hue errors in red and magenta and slight under-saturation overall. Note that this is under-saturation in the Rec.2020 realm, DCI-P3 would show a general over-saturation.

If you pick a specific gamut mode, the 32UHD144 hits the marks right on the nose. You can see that every point is on target for DCI-P3, Adobe RGB and sRGB. It doesn’t get better than this.

Comparisons

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

I’ve charted the error for Standard mode, which uses the 32UHD144’s full native gamut. The other color modes have even lower values. Adobe RGB is 1.70dE, DCI-P3 is 1.32dE and sRGB is 1.33dE. That result exceeds many professional monitors that cost substantially more.

The 32UHD144’s near-117% coverage of DCI-P3 should be no surprise, given that it covers 83.36% of Rec.2020. That makes it one of the most colorful monitors I’ve tested. You can get similar coverage from the BenQ, MSI and ViewSonic screens with comparable levels of accuracy.

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The 32UHD144 is a very capable HDR monitor with a zone dimming edge backlight. It has 16 dimming zones, which enhance contrast significantly. An HDR10 signal switches modes automatically.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 1

The 32UHD144 is rated for 600 nits in HDR mode, and my sample beat that handily with nearly 700 nits of total output measured using a full-field white pattern. That’s seriously bright. In practice, you’ll only see this level in small highlight areas. Thanks to the effective zone dimming feature, black levels are relatively low, and contrast is above average at 10,875.2:1. The Mini LED ViewSonic achieves high values thanks to its incredibly bright backlight and super low black levels. But that level of performance will cost you about double the price of the Corsair and the other screens.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

I was surprised to see a lack of image control in HDR mode. There is only a single picture mode and no means of changing color. But obviously, that isn’t a problem given the results shown above. The 32UHD144 is one of the most color-accurate HDR monitors I’ve tested. Grayscale tracking is visually perfect. The only flaw is some lightness at the lowest level. This is likely due to the speed in which the zone dimming backlight reacts to changes in picture levels. In practice, the HDR image is very deep with true blacks and very bright highlights.

In the color test, the 32UHD144 is clearly using the Rec.2020 reference for all content, even when mastered to DCI-P3. You can see in the DCI chart how green tracks toward the Rec.2020 points, which means it’s a tad bluer. This will be hard to spot in actual content, but a firmware update might be in order to ensure that color tracks correctly for the content’s reference gamut. Saturation points are linear in progression with slight over-saturation overall, not a bad thing.

In the HDR monitor category, there are three distinct tiers of image quality. Budget screens make do with no dynamic contrast and therefore have images that look much the same whether they’re SDR or HDR. At the high end where prices can top $2,000, we have full-array local dimming backlights, some with Mini LEDs, and potentially over 1,000 dimming zones. They look stunning but their prices are high.

In the middle, for $800-1,000, are monitors like the Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144. They deliver plenty of brightness and zone dimming edge backlights to get HDR contrast over 10,000:1. That’s a significant difference from the IPS typical 1,000:1. And those monitors have color gamuts just as large, if not larger, than their more expensive cousins. They are in the sweet spot of the price/performance ratio.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 32UHD144 checks all the boxes for a premium 4K screen. Its video processing is excellent thanks to dynamic overdrive, something very few gaming monitors offer. The image is stunning thanks to that Quantum Dot film and the resulting huge color gamut. With nearly 117% coverage of DCI-P3, it qualifies as a Rec.2020 panel. Again, only a few other screens have this much color.

Corsair also heads the class in color accuracy. With preset picture modes for Adobe RGB, DCI-P3 and sRGB that are all spot-on, you can use it for the same color-critical work normally taken on by a much more expensive professional display. The 32UHD144 is a reference-level monitor.

While the price at this writing is $999 ($899 without the stand), it doesn’t cost much more than other comparable products. And its color accuracy, build quality and ability to anchor a hardware ecosystem make it stand out. The Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 is a monitor anyone looking to go 4K should strongly consider.

