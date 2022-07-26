ExaGrid Wins 3 Industry Awards at Network Computing Awards 2022

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company was honored with three industry awards, including Bench Tested Product of the Year , Company of the Year, and Storage Product of the Ye a r, during the Network Computing Awards ceremony, held in London on July 21, 2022.

The Bench Tested Product of the Year award was chosen by the editorial team at Network Computing Magazine based on an independent product review of ExaGrid’s largest appliance, the EX84 and the enhanced storage economics of using ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage behind Commvault due to ExaGrid’s ability to further deduplicate Commvault backups for increased savings on storage.

The Company of the Yea r and Storage Product of the Year awards are determined by public vote, which further sets ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage apart as a leader in its sector, due it is differentiated product architecture, as ExaGrid offers the largest scale-out system in the industry—comprised of 32 EX84 appliances that can take in up to a 2.7PB full backup in a single system, which is 50% larger than any other solution with aggressive deduplication, in addition to ExaGrid’s innovative channel programs and its exceptional customer support.

“We are honored to win these three awards” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “Our company is solely focused on offering the best backup storage possible—by improving the performance, scalability, and economics of backup, and offering the best customer support in the industry. Many thanks to everyone who voted for us and to the editorial team at Network Computing, we are truly grateful.”

ExaGrid continues to gain recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage appliances, winning four awards so far in 2022, including:

Storage Awards “The Storries XIX” - Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year

Network Computing Awards - Bench Tested Product of the Year

Network Computing Awards - Company of the Year

Network Computing Awards - Storage Product of the Year

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

