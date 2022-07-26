Kuvings Releases Commercial Auto & Vacuum Blender and new Whole Slow Juicer to Expand into Global Home Appliances Market

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Kuvings, the global kitchen appliance company, launched a new blender and Whole Slow Juicer. A commercial auto vacuum blender and high performance Whole Slow Juicer were released this year, accelerating Kuvings’ small appliances market extension.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005100/en/

REVO 830 and CB1000 (Photo: Business Wire)

Chef CB1000, a Commercial Auto & Vacuum Blender with the World’s First Automatic Opening and Closing Function

Chef CB1000 is a Commercial Auto & Vacuum Blender with the world’s first automatic opening and closing function. The automatic opening and closing of its sound enclosure as well as its blending process are conducted at the same time via one-touch operation. Its convenience saves café workers a great deal of time.

The blender creates a vacuum inside the container before blending to keep juice and smoothies fresh and smooth for a longer time. Beverages made by vacuum blending prevent oxidation, browning, separation, and offers premium juice and smoothies by minimizing nutrition loss.

A variety of functions are added to increase its efficiency, including 35 built-in optimized café recipes and five easy-to-operate preset buttons. Frequent functions can be assigned to a quick start button for making beverages quickly with customized settings.

REVO 830, Juice Whole and Maintain Freshness

REVO 830 has stepped up its game compared to the existing Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer. Two types of feed chutes, a 3.5-inch flap gate and a 1.7-inch auto-cut chute, are included to accommodate different ingredient types.

The 1.7-inch auto-cut chute is a new feature from Kuvings that allows for the quick extraction of vegetables. Long ingredients such as celery, carrots, and cucumbers can be squeezed without being pre-cut. The ingredients are automatically cut when they get inserted. The best part of the REVO 830 is that it makes fresh juice within a short time by cutting down on prep and juice time.

In addition, the ‘REVO 830’ is quiet and has improved durability with a strong motor compared to existing motors. Its wide pulp outlet is easy to clean, and its pulp disposal power is improved by minimizing the amount of pulp in the drum.

Kuvings latest products have already been recognized with global awards. The ‘Chef CB1000’ was selected as ‘Best of The Best’ in the field of kitchen innovation catering equipment in Germany, introducing its independent product and differentiated technology to the global market. The CB1000 has been named on the Kitchen Innovation USA award list.

The ‘REVO 830’ received excellent evaluations in the four fields of functionality, design, various product advantages, and ergonomic design in Kitchen Innovation Germany, and obtained the “Consumer’s Choice” title.

An official from Kuvings stated, “Kuvings will try its hardest to be a leader of health appliance culture in the global small appliances market based on its unique technology and competitiveness. We will capture overseas buyers’ hearts with innovative products through the IFA Germany exhibition in September.”

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005100/en/

CONTACT: Kuvings

Jun Woo Kwon

+82-53-665-5209

mrk@kuvings.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH KOREA EUROPE GERMANY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY RESTAURANT/BAR HOME GOODS FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Kuvings

PUB: 07/26/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 08:03 AM