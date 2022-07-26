Second juvenile in custody after Walmart shooting injuries 5

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A 16-year-old Mount Vernon boy has turned himself in to law enforcement for his involvement in the July 17 gang-related shooting at Walmart in Mount Vernon that left five injured.

Police booked the boy into Skagit County Juvenile Detention, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

The boy will be held on a 30-day magistrate’s warrant to provide investigators time to reconstruct the events of the shooting through witness accounts, physical evidence, scene reconstruction, video footage, tips from the public and more, according to the news release.

Mount Vernon Police Chief Chris Cammock addressed gang activity in Mount Vernon and Skagit County in the release.

“There are individuals who choose gang subculture for their lifestyle; however they are far outnumbered by people who won’t tolerate it,” he said.

Three of those injured in the shooting — two 19-year-olds and a 24-year-old — were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Two have been discharged from the hospital.

One of the 19-year-olds remains in serious condition and is receiving treatment in Harborview’s intensive care unit, according to Barbara Clements, communications manager for UW Medicine.

On Friday, police made the first arrest in relation to the shooting. The juvenile male was booked into Skagit County Juvenile Detention.