Penguins Kris Letang Continues to Be Underrated by Hockey Fans

A new survey shows the Pittsburgh Penguins veteran defenseman not getting the proper respect.

For most of his career, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has been one of the most underrated defenders and players in the NHL.

Despite a career year with the Penguins in 2021-22, hockey fans still don’t see Letang as a top tier defenseman.

In a new poll done by analytics junkie JFresh on Twitter, of every defenseman to play at least 18 minutes per night, Letang is 16 th best in the NHL.

Not to say Letang is the top defender in the league right now, but he sure is better than some of the names above him.

In 2021-22 Letang recorded 58 assists which was good for 16 th among all skaters in the NHL and fifth for a defenseman.

Letang also finished sixth in defensive scoring with 68 points, and landed with a 5.3 rating on the JFresh vote, which was tied with three other players.

Zach Werenski, Alex Pietrangelo, and Dougie Hamilton also clocked in with a 5.3 rating, but all had a less successful season than Letang.

Other defenders who were outperformed by Letang yet landed above him on the ranking were Thomas Chabot at 12, Devon Toews at 11, and Charlie McAvoy who reached the top five.

Understanding this was a fan survey takes the sting out a little, but Letang’s underrated status has been a trend his whole career.

Letang has played through heinous health issues and still finds a way to get better with age.

With no signs of stopping, at the age of 35 Letang is about to begin a new six-year contract that will take him to 41-years-old.

The JFresh vote ranked 128 total defensemen and two other current Penguins’ blue liners made the list; Jeff Petry who ranked 53 and Brian Dumoulin at 80.

Newly former Penguins John Marino and Mike Matheson landed at 58 and 83 respectively.

