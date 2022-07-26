Police respond to vehicle unlock call, what they found was ‘unbearable’

NC Bear destroys inside of vehicle 3

Bears continue to find themselves in the spotlight after an eventful weekend of mischief inside and outside of Georgia.

On Sunday, a furry four-legged critter found itself roaming around a North Fulton shopping mall attempting to open the door of several businesses.

After being spotted, a witness said the bear cub was hit by a car before escaping into nearby woods.

Just a day prior in Blue Ridge, North Carolina, Blue Ridge Public Safety officials responded to a vehicle unlock call. When they arrived, they found a vehicle locked with a bear inside.

Pictures of the incident shows the inside of the vehicle ripped apart, with debris everywhere.

“Needless to say Bear 1 Vehicle -0,” officials wrote on Facebook. “This is a reminder to keep your vehicle doors locked even if you will be out of it for only a few minutes.”

