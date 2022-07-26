Police respond to vehicle unlock call, what they found was ‘unbearable’
Bears continue to find themselves in the spotlight after an eventful weekend of mischief inside and outside of Georgia.
On Sunday, a furry four-legged critter found itself roaming around a North Fulton shopping mall attempting to open the door of several businesses.
After being spotted, a witness said the bear cub was hit by a car before escaping into nearby woods.
Just a day prior in Blue Ridge, North Carolina, Blue Ridge Public Safety officials responded to a vehicle unlock call. When they arrived, they found a vehicle locked with a bear inside.
Pictures of the incident shows the inside of the vehicle ripped apart, with debris everywhere.
“Needless to say Bear 1 Vehicle -0,” officials wrote on Facebook. “This is a reminder to keep your vehicle doors locked even if you will be out of it for only a few minutes.”
