Steelers Camp Bold Predictions: Mason Rudolph Doesn't Make It

By Noah Strackbein
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally heading to training camp. Players are set to arrive today and practice begins tomorrow. So, like the rest of the NFL world, it's time to breakdown some bold predictions.

While many believe Mason Rudolph is the Steelers' best option to backup assumed starter Mitch Trubisky, he's not. 2019 is what Pittsburgh is trying to avoid, but if they keep Kenny Pickett as the third-stringer, that's exactly what will happen again.

When it comes to the running backs, maybe the Steelers aren't in too much trouble. This is finally the year the backup is ready to breakout.

And finally, the defensive backfield. While Damontae Kazee caught everyone's attention when he signed, chances are he won't see much playing time ahead of another DB. And we're not talking about Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

