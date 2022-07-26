Report: Southampton Battle Bayer Leverkusen For Manchester City's Samuel Edozie

Southampton are battling Bayer Leverkusen for the signing of Manchester City's Samuel Edozie. Edozie was set to join Bayer Leverkusen for a £5million fee, but as Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday, Southampton are looking to hijack the deal on late notice.

Edozie has been to speak to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, but Southampton are now looking to convince the player to stay in England next season.

Southampton are trying to sign Samuel Edozie. IMAGO / PA Images

The Mail Online have confirmed Fabrizio Romano's report from yesterday, Southampton are trying to hijack Bayer Leverkusen's move for Manchester City's Samuel Edozie.

The deal looked all but done for Leverkusen days ago, but Southampton have now swooped in and attempted to get the player to sign for them ahead of next season.

Bayer Leverkusen had a £5million fee agreed, and Edozie had been training with the City under-23's in Croatia while his future was being sorted out.

Southampton are now attempting to change the players mind and hijack the deal. The player would be the third City player to sign for the Saints this summer after Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu.

Joe Shields, who was former head of recruitment at Manchester City, became the head of recruitment at Southampton this summer. The amount of Manchester City players being looked at by Southampton can't be a coincidence.

The Saints had a £16million bid for Liam Delap turned down last week, and are expected to try again in the coming days. Delap is a top target for Southampton this summer.

It is currently unknown which club Edozie will pick, but Southampton are willing to fight until the end to secure the players signing.

