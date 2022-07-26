ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Southampton Battle Bayer Leverkusen For Manchester City's Samuel Edozie

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sPWP_0gtASoii00

Southampton are battling Bayer Leverkusen for the signing of Manchester City's Samuel Edozie. Edozie was set to join Bayer Leverkusen for a £5million fee, but as Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday, Southampton are looking to hijack the deal on late notice.

Southampton are battling Bayer Leverkusen for the signing of Manchester City's Samuel Edozie. Edozie was set to join Bayer Leverkusen for a £5million fee, but as Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday, Southampton are looking to hijack the deal on late notice.

Edozie has been to speak to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, but Southampton are now looking to convince the player to stay in England next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZn8Y_0gtASoii00
Southampton are trying to sign Samuel Edozie.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Mail Online have confirmed Fabrizio Romano's report from yesterday, Southampton are trying to hijack Bayer Leverkusen's move for Manchester City's Samuel Edozie.

The deal looked all but done for Leverkusen days ago, but Southampton have now swooped in and attempted to get the player to sign for them ahead of next season.

Bayer Leverkusen had a £5million fee agreed, and Edozie had been training with the City under-23's in Croatia while his future was being sorted out.

Southampton are now attempting to change the players mind and hijack the deal. The player would be the third City player to sign for the Saints this summer after Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu.

Joe Shields, who was former head of recruitment at Manchester City, became the head of recruitment at Southampton this summer. The amount of Manchester City players being looked at by Southampton can't be a coincidence.

The Saints had a £16million bid for Liam Delap turned down last week, and are expected to try again in the coming days. Delap is a top target for Southampton this summer.

It is currently unknown which club Edozie will pick, but Southampton are willing to fight until the end to secure the players signing.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy