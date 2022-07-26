Below Deck Med fans brand Raygan 'worse boss ever'

(Image credit: Bravo)

It’s a new day onboard the motor yacht Home but the same old problems are impacting the crew. While the rest of the Below Deck Mediterranean crew is ready to work after partying hard the night before, Raygan once again struggles to get her job done. This time, though, Captain Sandy is there to call her out.

For some strange reason, despite her years of experience working on boats, Raygan continues to fall behind in her bosun duties while the rest of the deck crew manages to get their act together and compensate for her hangovers, general confusion and lack of understanding about how to manage a crew.

When she shows up at the pre-charter meeting Sandy calls her out. She’s not sick, she’s hungover. There’s no denying it. Captain Sandy says in her confessional that the crew can go out and party all they want so long as they get back to the boat and are ready to work the following day. So far, that seems to be stretch

Below Deck Mediterranean fans agree that Raygan is still slipping and it’s a matter of time before she gets the old heave-ho.

Raygan is an awful Bosun. She’s lucky Captain Sandy is taking the time to have a conversation with her to help her self reflect in order to succeed vs just firing her. I would just let her go. #BelowDeckMediterraneanJuly 26, 2022 @CaptSandyYawn #BelowDeckMed#BelowDeckMediterranean Raygan is worse boss ever. I have yet to see her do anything or even give directions to her subordinates. Should be leading by example, not coasting by on the works of others. pic.twitter.com/P4hc13sqE5July 26, 2022 I’m taking bets on how many episodes will Raygan last…. #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean pic.twitter.com/aQgejf0JplJuly 26, 2022 Raygen dances like she works…..a hot smoky mess #BelowDeckMediterranean #belowdeck #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/DT2RzQmt1sJuly 26, 2022 Raygan is honestly doing my head in with how lazy she is, sits on the floating platform & watches Storm float away on the other until Jason comes & she tells him to go get him... YOU are the bosun, there's delegating then just pure laziness #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterraneanJuly 19, 2022 If Storm doesn't get promoted to Boson, I may go on strike. From what, I don't know, but strike, I shall.#BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean pic.twitter.com/49Ps5lJUeoJuly 26, 2022

It all hurts our brains even more because Sandy had one request of Raygan going into the charter: have all of the toys in water as soon as they anchored. It was the guests’ top request. You’d think she’d do whatever it took to get the toys on the water, but close to two hours after anchoring the water toys were still on the deck and Sandy had to come down to expedite the situation.

Raygan always has an excuse or a weak explanation for why things seem to be going wrong, frequently pointing the finger at her team instead of shouldering the blame for her own shortcomings. It’s not a good look and it’s putting the crew’s tips in jeopardy when she lets the guests down.

Raygan is on thin ice, and fans don’t think she’s going to get better any time soon.

Things between Chief Stew Natasha and Chef Dave were strained throughout most of the episode, until he joined her for a prolonged shower. Thanks to the production team, we know they were showering for close to thirty minutes before emerging from the steam.

We’re only three episodes into Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 and the drama is already ramping up on the Home. Captain Sandy might need Raygan to walk the plank sooner rather than later to keep things ship shape.

Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long.

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts a podcast dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She’s also very close to realizing her lifelong dream of publishing a novel.