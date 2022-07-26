Park City native, Keegan Swenson, repeat XC National Champion

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Defending National Champion and Park City native mountain biker Keegan Swenson earned his repeat championship at the 2022 XC National Championships in Winter Park, Colo. on Saturday, July 23.

The pro men’s cross country race had 36 riders lined up at the start. Swenson took an early lead, followed by fellow competitor Christopher Blevins, who finished second. Swenson began to pull away from Blevins and the other riders giving himself a one-minute and 36-second advantage over Blevins in the end.

The repeat champion, 28-year-old Swenson, calls Heber home when he’s not competing. Who knows, maybe his pre-race ritual of music and pancakes was the key to his victory. It’s hard to say, but I’m sure he rewarded himself with his favorite post-ride meal, a breakfast burrito.

Images were provided by Devon Balet : devonbaletmedia.com.

