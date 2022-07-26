Arizona climber rescued after 100-foot fall at Eldorado Canyon in Boulder County

A 37-year-old man from Arizona was rescued after he fell 100 feet while climbing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on Monday, Boulder County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

According to the press release, it was just after 1 p.m. the sheriff's office received the report someone had fallen while climbing in the upper Ruper route on the Red Garden Wall in the state park.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Mountain View Fire Protection District responded to the report to the fallen climber and were successful finding him.

Crew members with RMRG were able to rappel from above down to the climber, who was injured.

He was eventually brought safely to an ambulance and taken to the hospital. There was no information in the press release about how bad the climbers injuries were.

The sheriff's office said the rescue took seven and a half hours in total.