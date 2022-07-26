ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for July 26

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Detectives investigating body found near Fort Myers shopping plaza, North Port child arrested for mass shooting threat, higher storm coverage, still staying hot.

These stories & more — Kyla Galer and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

