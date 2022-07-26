Parkland School Shooter Trial Enters Second Week

Testimony in the Parkland school shooter trial entering its second week with witnesses including Broward Sheriff's Office personnel, a student survivor, and the Uber driver who drove the gunman to Marjory Stoneman Douglas the day of the attack.

Dr. Wendolyn Sneed with the Broward County Medical Examiners office participated in the autopsies of the victims. She discussed the path of the bullets and the destruction they caused.

"They spent a lot of energy in the head creating those fractures, creating those lacerations of the brain, creating transectional parts of the brain. Parts of the brain were outside the cranial hold," said Dr. Sneed.

Earlier in the session, the Uber driver who brought gunman Nikolas Cruz to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took the stand saying although he carried with him a large guitar case, she was unaware of anything out of the ordinary since he said he was headed to music class.

Prosecutor Mike Satz held up the actual murder weapon which was seen by jurors for the first time. Staffers with the Broward County Sheriff's Office described evidence including multiple live rounds of ammunition and magazines which were found at the scene.

Survivor Justin Colton, one of the 17 people shot that day who survived, also taking the stand. He described permanent injuries including reduced use of his arm.

“I have a couple of fragments still in my lower back and I have a scar on my arm as well," said Colton.

Testimony is set to resume Tuesday morning. The trial is expected to last through October.