Centene Says Q2 In Line With Expectations Outlined During June Investor Day, Ups FY22 Guidance
- Centene Corporation CNC has reported a Q2 FY22 adjusted EPS of $1.77, compared to $1.25 a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59.
- Sales increased 16% Y/Y to $35.9 billion, slightly beating the consensus of $35.55 billion.
- Health Benefits Ratio of 86.7%, was down from 88.3% a year ago due to a return to more normalized traditional Medicaid medical utilization.
- Managed care membership reached 26.4 million, +7.2% Y/Y.
- The Cost of Service ratio was 85.4% compared to 89.6%, driven by the acquisition of the Circle Health business, which operates at a lower cost of service ratio.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Centene has updated its guidance to reflect the sale of PANTHERx and corresponding gain along with real estate optimization impairment charges.
- It expects sales of $141.6 billion - $143.6 billion (consensus of $142.59 billion), with Premium and Service Revenues of $133.3 billion - $135.3 billion versus the prior guidance of $134.3 billion - $136.3 billion.
- The company expects an adjusted EPS of $5.60 - $5.75 compared to the previous range of $5.55 - $5.70 vs. the consensus of $5.59.
- Price Action: CNC shares closed at $91.93 on Monday.
Comments / 0