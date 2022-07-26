5 Types of Businesses To Start in Spring

If you’re unsure when to launch the business you’ve been dreaming of starting, the months that follow the winter thaw are perfect — at least in terms of metaphors.

“Spring is a time of rebirth,” said David Gu, founder and designer of Neutypechic. “And what better way to herald in the new season than by starting a small business?”

GOBankingRates talked to entrepreneurs from industries of all sorts to find out which kinds of businesses are best suited for a spring launch. If you’re heavy on ambition but light on ideas, keep reading to hear from the founders who have been where you are.

Rehab Furniture During Real Estate Season

More houses go on the market in spring than in any other season of the year. If you’ve got a knack for breathing new life into old furniture, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding new homeowners with lots of square footage that needs filling.

“Furniture restoration is the best small business to start in the spring and summer months,” said entrepreneur Randy Soderman, CEO of Soderman SEO Company. “This is a lucrative idea because people are moving and it’s highly unlikely they’re going to take everything with them. You can find some vintage furniture for chump change, which can easily be repainted and reclaimed. You can profit by selling secondhand furniture for a much higher price than what you spent on it. You may just have to purchase paints, topcoats and polishes to return the pieces to their former glory; but, if this works out in the long run, you can rent out a small space for a workshop.”

Live Your Childhood Dream: Drive an Ice Cream Truck

Few things conjure nostalgia like the timeless sound of the ice cream truck jingle when the weather gets warm. It’s not just sentimentality — it’s a viable spring business opportunity.

“An ice cream truck is a great option, as people are eager to enjoy a cold treat after a long winter,” Gu said.

According to Chamber of Commerce, buying a used ice cream truck costs $10,000 to $20,000, or you could lease one for $1,500 to $2,000 per month. Successful ice cream trucks bring in $200 to $300 per day — up to $1,000 on holidays like the Fourth of July — or around $5,000 per month if you drive 20 days a month.

Pet Sitting and Dog Walking

People are traveling again — and, just like before the coronavirus, they’re mostly leaving their pets at home. Walking and watching their non-human family members while they’re gone is a perfect fair-weather business that doesn’t require much upfront investment.

“This small spring business is ideal if you value animals and enjoy being around them,” said David Reid, sales director at VEM Tooling. “It’s easy and doesn’t cost much money to be a dog walker or pet sitter. People will start making arrangements for family vacations as spring approaches and need to locate someone to ensure that their pets, which must be left at home, are taken care of.”

According to Indeed.com, the average dog walker earns more than $17 an hour.

Personal Training and Athletic Coaching

Spring is the time when people realize that beach season is near and they have let themselves go all winter. Athletes training for the summer season need help to get into prime shape then, too.

If you’ve got the skills and background for personal training or coaching, you can turn those skills into dollars.

“If you’re an exercise enthusiast or sports lover who wants to transform a hobby into a career, now is the time to start,” said Steve Anderson, CEO of Junk Yard Near Me.

Anderson points out that you might need a certification depending on what you do and in what state. You also might have to invest in equipment or studio space — but the potential payoff can be worth it.

According to Salary.com, the median personal trainer earns $31 an hour.

All Things Fishing

Like driving an ice cream truck, there’s no shortage of kids who grew up wishing there was a way to make a living by fishing. There are several ways, actually.

“Fishing stores, fishing websites and all kinds of fishing businesses are best started in spring,” said Rick Wallace, founder of Tackle Village. “There are enough people fishing in spring to get things up and running and some money in the door. By the time summer rolls around, you are ready for the peak fishing season. That’s what we did with our fishing website. We made sure by the time the first summer rolled around we had enough good articles on the site to attract a decent readership, and that approach paid dividends.”

