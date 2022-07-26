Gov. Hochul announces approval of state's largest solar facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Monday the approval of a permit to develop the largest solar facility in the Towns of Oakfield and Elba in Genesee County.

The facility will be designed, constructed, and operated by Hecate Energy Cider Solar, LLC.

"This project brings New York closer to not just meeting but exceeding our goal of obtaining 70 percent of our electricity from renewable resources while creating well-paying green jobs - creating a greener, more prosperous Empire State for generations to come," Hochul said.

The new facility is expected to bring in around $30 million to the county, town, and school district. The facility is additionally expected to bring in 495 well-paying jobs.

Once the solar facility is completed, it is expected to generate enough clean energy to power over 125,000 homes and reduce nearly 462,000 tons of CO2 a year.