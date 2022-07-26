ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

17-year-old boy injured after getting hit by a car in San Diego (San Diego, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0507Nb_0gtAHL8i00
17-year-old boy injured after getting hit by a car in San Diego (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report

A 17-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 8:01 a.m. in the 800 block of Picador Boulevard [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy