Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Raleigh metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Raleigh, NC metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 25 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#25. Kenly, NC

- 1-year price change: +$53,352 (+30.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,638 (+79.3%)

- Typical home value: $227,593 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Selma, NC

- 1-year price change: +$59,076 (+31.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,954 (+103.6%)

- Typical home value: $249,455 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Princeton, NC

- 1-year price change: +$60,409 (+32.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,625 (+78.1%)

- Typical home value: $247,699 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Bunn, NC

- 1-year price change: +$63,950 (+34.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,462 (+75.2%)

- Typical home value: $248,120 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Four Oaks, NC

- 1-year price change: +$66,725 (+31.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,247 (+87.1%)

- Typical home value: $277,587 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Wilsons Mills, NC

- 1-year price change: +$70,036 (+33.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,102 (+92.5%)

- Typical home value: $277,025 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Smithfield, NC

- 1-year price change: +$70,789 (+33.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,395 (+90.4%)

- Typical home value: $283,125 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Benson, NC

- 1-year price change: +$73,955 (+32.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$141,352 (+89.0%)

- Typical home value: $300,114 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Louisburg, NC

- 1-year price change: +$75,947 (+35.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,274 (+90.4%)

- Typical home value: $289,142 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Franklinton, NC

- 1-year price change: +$83,126 (+33.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,304 (+88.0%)

- Typical home value: $329,673 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Zebulon, NC

- 1-year price change: +$88,571 (+33.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$164,912 (+87.7%)

- Typical home value: $352,972 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Wendell, NC

- 1-year price change: +$96,950 (+35.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$178,886 (+92.5%)

- Typical home value: $372,280 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Garner, NC

- 1-year price change: +$105,111 (+35.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$191,090 (+91.3%)

- Typical home value: $400,432 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Knightdale, NC

- 1-year price change: +$105,187 (+37.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$185,438 (+92.6%)

- Typical home value: $385,595 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Willow Spring, NC

- 1-year price change: +$105,535 (+35.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$188,190 (+87.4%)

- Typical home value: $403,434 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Clayton, NC

- 1-year price change: +$105,634 (+36.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$181,580 (+85.9%)

- Typical home value: $393,065 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Raleigh, NC

- 1-year price change: +$120,033 (+34.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$210,282 (+82.3%)

- Typical home value: $465,717 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Fuquay Varina, NC

- 1-year price change: +$126,825 (+38.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$207,638 (+82.6%)

- Typical home value: $458,986 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Rolesville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$147,698 (+38.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$229,145 (+75.8%)

- Typical home value: $531,315 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Wake Forest, NC

- 1-year price change: +$149,619 (+37.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$239,118 (+77.0%)

- Typical home value: $549,498 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Morrisville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$157,305 (+41.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$237,988 (+80.0%)

- Typical home value: $535,324 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Holly Springs, NC

- 1-year price change: +$167,164 (+40.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$256,970 (+79.7%)

- Typical home value: $579,345 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Cary, NC

- 1-year price change: +$179,456 (+39.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$275,488 (+76.4%)

- Typical home value: $636,039 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Apex, NC

- 1-year price change: +$183,247 (+40.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$275,573 (+77.3%)

- Typical home value: $631,985 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. New Hill, NC

- 1-year price change: +$191,200 (+39.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$305,310 (+83.5%)

- Typical home value: $670,772 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

