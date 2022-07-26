ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Ocean City metro area

By Stacker
 5 days ago

scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Ocean City metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Ocean City, NJ metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 19 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#19. Woodbine, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$35,757 (+16.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$89,937 (+53.4%)
- Typical home value: $258,506 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Erma, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$57,832 (+19.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$139,562 (+65.3%)
- Typical home value: $353,153 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Rio Grande, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$63,730 (+21.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$137,536 (+61.3%)
- Typical home value: $361,792 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Villas, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$67,471 (+26.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$152,167 (+89.3%)
- Typical home value: $322,518 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Cape May Court House, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$71,106 (+23.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$136,094 (+58.5%)
- Typical home value: $368,823 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#14. West Wildwood, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$86,121 (+28.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$169,337 (+75.5%)
- Typical home value: $393,564 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. North Cape May, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$91,937 (+24.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$238,361 (+102.0%)
- Typical home value: $472,162 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Cape May, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$111,609 (+22.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$265,308 (+79.3%)
- Typical home value: $600,056 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. North Wildwood, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$118,347 (+27.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$241,278 (+78.8%)
- Typical home value: $547,361 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Wildwood, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$119,166 (+28.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$239,180 (+80.7%)
- Typical home value: $535,600 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Diamond Beach, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$155,493 (+27.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$298,955 (+70.0%)
- Typical home value: $726,184 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Wildwood Crest, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$168,497 (+32.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$322,959 (+87.0%)
- Typical home value: $694,270 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. West Cape May, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$170,904 (+23.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$424,220 (+86.6%)
- Typical home value: $913,809 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Ocean City, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$201,605 (+27.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$409,950 (+76.4%)
- Typical home value: $946,712 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Cape May Point, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$228,477 (+21.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$593,536 (+85.1%)
- Typical home value: $1,290,682 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Sea Isle City, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$271,064 (+27.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$571,229 (+81.2%)
- Typical home value: $1,274,561 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Strathmere, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$279,218 (+27.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$593,372 (+86.6%)
- Typical home value: $1,278,602 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Stone Harbor, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$496,520 (+23.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$1,198,444 (+84.3%)
- Typical home value: $2,619,615 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Avalon, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$633,467 (+29.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$1,371,847 (+98.7%)
- Typical home value: $2,762,362 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

