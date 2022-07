ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Philadelphia metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, NJ metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 232 cities and towns in Philadelphia.

#30. Cinnaminson Township, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$64,461 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,948 (+53.3%)

- Typical home value: $396,766 (#85 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Townsend, DE

- 1-year price change: +$64,547 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$138,752 (+44.4%)

- Typical home value: $450,963 (#54 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Spring City, PA

- 1-year price change: +$64,703 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,558 (+46.9%)

- Typical home value: $430,953 (#63 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Hockessin, DE

- 1-year price change: +$65,722 (+13.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$151,211 (+36.6%)

- Typical home value: $563,811 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#26. North Hanover Township, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$65,740 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,943 (+38.8%)

- Typical home value: $461,178 (#48 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Bryn Athyn, PA

- 1-year price change: +$66,078 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,943 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $580,069 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Kennett Square, PA

- 1-year price change: +$66,682 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,096 (+45.0%)

- Typical home value: $532,261 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Middletown, DE

- 1-year price change: +$66,792 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$142,184 (+42.3%)

- Typical home value: $478,672 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Medford Township, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$67,644 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,755 (+43.0%)

- Typical home value: $491,751 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Ambler, PA

- 1-year price change: +$68,103 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$193,134 (+48.1%)

- Typical home value: $594,753 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#20. West Chester, PA

- 1-year price change: +$68,700 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,607 (+38.1%)

- Typical home value: $560,337 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Avondale, PA

- 1-year price change: +$68,712 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,309 (+40.8%)

- Typical home value: $525,810 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Narberth, PA

- 1-year price change: +$69,554 (+10.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$219,488 (+41.1%)

- Typical home value: $753,612 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Richboro, PA

- 1-year price change: +$70,037 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$181,487 (+41.8%)

- Typical home value: $616,163 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Garnet Valley, PA

- 1-year price change: +$72,798 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,772 (+36.2%)

- Typical home value: $600,927 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Blue Bell, PA

- 1-year price change: +$73,804 (+14.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$172,842 (+40.9%)

- Typical home value: $595,103 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Exton, PA

- 1-year price change: +$73,834 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,548 (+40.0%)

- Typical home value: $536,967 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Shamong Township, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$74,002 (+18.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$138,704 (+42.1%)

- Typical home value: $467,817 (#45 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Moorestown Township, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$74,671 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$169,473 (+36.7%)

- Typical home value: $631,439 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Olivet, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$76,165 (+30.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,761 (+66.3%)

- Typical home value: $330,432 (#120 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Wynnewood, PA

- 1-year price change: +$76,727 (+11.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$220,356 (+43.9%)

- Typical home value: $722,351 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Pilesgrove, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$76,932 (+26.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$144,929 (+64.8%)

- Typical home value: $368,597 (#100 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Bryn Mawr, PA

- 1-year price change: +$83,466 (+11.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$247,881 (+42.8%)

- Typical home value: $827,666 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Haddonfield, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$83,673 (+14.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$209,204 (+45.3%)

- Typical home value: $671,184 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Glenmoore, PA

- 1-year price change: +$85,333 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$182,193 (+45.3%)

- Typical home value: $584,784 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Mullica Hill, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$89,422 (+21.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$164,699 (+47.5%)

- Typical home value: $511,535 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Malvern, PA

- 1-year price change: +$90,285 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$182,031 (+37.5%)

- Typical home value: $667,367 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#3. New Hope, PA

- 1-year price change: +$93,165 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$240,980 (+41.2%)

- Typical home value: $826,356 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Chesterfield Township, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$96,573 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$155,628 (+35.7%)

- Typical home value: $591,506 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Chester Springs, PA

- 1-year price change: +$96,858 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$181,827 (+38.3%)

- Typical home value: $656,693 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

