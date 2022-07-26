ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Memphis metro area

By Stacker
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Memphis, TN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 56 cities and towns in Memphis.

#30. Memphis, TN

- 1-year price change: +$26,826 (+21.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$72,501 (+89.1%)
- Typical home value: $153,894 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Covington, TN

- 1-year price change: +$28,394 (+23.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$57,225 (+62.6%)
- Typical home value: $148,664 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Somerville, TN

- 1-year price change: +$29,417 (+13.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$68,156 (+38.2%)
- Typical home value: $246,657 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Williston, TN

- 1-year price change: +$31,714 (+13.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$72,793 (+37.5%)
- Typical home value: $267,132 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Gilt Edge, TN

- 1-year price change: +$33,417 (+22.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$70,400 (+64.7%)
- Typical home value: $179,272 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Clarkedale, AR

- 1-year price change: +$34,668 (+13.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,082 (+39.8%)
- Typical home value: $295,456 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Millington, TN

- 1-year price change: +$37,097 (+20.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$96,394 (+79.6%)
- Typical home value: $217,458 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Horn Lake, MS

- 1-year price change: +$37,896 (+26.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,675 (+84.4%)
- Typical home value: $182,831 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Burlison, TN

- 1-year price change: +$38,376 (+28.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$70,030 (+68.2%)
- Typical home value: $172,668 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Garland, TN

- 1-year price change: +$38,806 (+29.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$70,885 (+69.8%)
- Typical home value: $172,439 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Walls, MS

- 1-year price change: +$39,318 (+22.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$87,105 (+66.6%)
- Typical home value: $217,903 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Drummonds, TN

- 1-year price change: +$41,609 (+22.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$90,262 (+64.9%)
- Typical home value: $229,294 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Brighton, TN

- 1-year price change: +$42,494 (+22.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$88,314 (+62.4%)
- Typical home value: $229,944 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Oakland, TN

- 1-year price change: +$42,725 (+16.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$90,636 (+43.6%)
- Typical home value: $298,540 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Munford, TN

- 1-year price change: +$43,826 (+22.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$92,233 (+63.0%)
- Typical home value: $238,585 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Lynchburg, MS

- 1-year price change: +$46,294 (+22.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$109,542 (+77.8%)
- Typical home value: $250,274 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Southaven, MS

- 1-year price change: +$51,286 (+24.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$112,879 (+74.8%)
- Typical home value: $263,719 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Hernando, MS

- 1-year price change: +$52,406 (+18.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$124,564 (+59.3%)
- Typical home value: $334,786 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Bartlett, TN

- 1-year price change: +$53,843 (+19.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$140,548 (+73.8%)
- Typical home value: $331,012 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Atoka, TN

- 1-year price change: +$54,439 (+21.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$118,827 (+63.0%)
- Typical home value: $307,297 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Nesbit, MS

- 1-year price change: +$55,860 (+19.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$126,147 (+57.0%)
- Typical home value: $347,339 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Cordova, TN

- 1-year price change: +$56,506 (+21.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$137,227 (+74.3%)
- Typical home value: $321,822 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Germantown, TN

- 1-year price change: +$58,909 (+13.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$164,740 (+51.9%)
- Typical home value: $481,917 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Olive Branch, MS

- 1-year price change: +$59,415 (+21.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$133,454 (+66.8%)
- Typical home value: $333,193 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Hickory Withe, TN

- 1-year price change: +$60,841 (+14.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$133,989 (+38.6%)
- Typical home value: $481,226 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Arlington, TN

- 1-year price change: +$62,861 (+18.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$156,204 (+62.9%)
- Typical home value: $404,579 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Lakeland, TN

- 1-year price change: +$63,211 (+17.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$159,945 (+59.0%)
- Typical home value: $431,200 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Collierville, TN

- 1-year price change: +$67,757 (+15.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$172,602 (+53.8%)
- Typical home value: $493,491 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Rossville, TN

- 1-year price change: +$68,530 (+16.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$153,231 (+44.9%)
- Typical home value: $494,210 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Piperton, TN

- 1-year price change: +$82,269 (+15.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$191,215 (+43.8%)
- Typical home value: $627,332 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

