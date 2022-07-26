Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Longview metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.
The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Longview, WA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#10. Kelso, WA
- 1-year price change: +$54,470 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$181,499 (+92.4%)
- Typical home value: $378,030 (#8 most expensive city in metro)
#9. Cougar, WA
- 1-year price change: +$57,359 (+19.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$134,153 (+62.2%)
- Typical home value: $349,982 (#9 most expensive city in metro)
#8. Ryderwood, WA
- 1-year price change: +$57,593 (+27.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$157,041 (+141.8%)
- Typical home value: $267,799 (#10 most expensive city in metro)
#7. Toutle, WA
- 1-year price change: +$60,430 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$218,362 (+83.4%)
- Typical home value: $480,043 (#5 most expensive city in metro)
#6. Longview, WA
- 1-year price change: +$61,207 (+18.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$180,748 (+86.7%)
- Typical home value: $389,151 (#7 most expensive city in metro)
#5. Castle Rock, WA
- 1-year price change: +$85,572 (+22.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$229,612 (+94.3%)
- Typical home value: $473,030 (#6 most expensive city in metro)
#4. Silverlake, WA
- 1-year price change: +$97,618 (+24.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$235,624 (+88.3%)
- Typical home value: $502,479 (#4 most expensive city in metro)
#3. Ariel, WA
- 1-year price change: +$98,138 (+20.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$261,530 (+84.1%)
- Typical home value: $572,661 (#2 most expensive city in metro)
#2. Woodland, WA
- 1-year price change: +$102,896 (+21.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$251,497 (+74.0%)
- Typical home value: $591,152 (#1 most expensive city in metro)
#1. Kalama, WA
- 1-year price change: +$104,165 (+23.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$249,818 (+84.8%)
- Typical home value: $544,505 (#3 most expensive city in metro)
