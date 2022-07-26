scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madison metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Madison, WI metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 70 cities and towns in Madison.

Stacker

#30. Arlington, WI

- 1-year price change: +$48,342 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$114,657 (+55.8%)

- Typical home value: $320,123 (#42 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Madison, WI

- 1-year price change: +$49,766 (+15.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,007 (+49.4%)

- Typical home value: $378,228 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Poynette, WI

- 1-year price change: +$50,741 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,511 (+57.6%)

- Typical home value: $335,127 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Oregon, WI

- 1-year price change: +$50,790 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,943 (+47.0%)

- Typical home value: $406,661 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Belleville, WI

- 1-year price change: +$51,533 (+19.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,229 (+50.3%)

- Typical home value: $311,526 (#46 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Dane, WI

- 1-year price change: +$51,640 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$117,142 (+45.3%)

- Typical home value: $375,563 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Blooming Grove, WI

- 1-year price change: +$51,937 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$117,142 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $384,719 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Rutland, WI

- 1-year price change: +$52,208 (+14.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,798 (+41.6%)

- Typical home value: $421,043 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Montrose, WI

- 1-year price change: +$52,374 (+14.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,050 (+33.1%)

- Typical home value: $406,577 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Sun Prairie, WI

- 1-year price change: +$52,677 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$120,760 (+48.7%)

- Typical home value: $368,819 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Blue Mounds, WI

- 1-year price change: +$52,744 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,780 (+41.1%)

- Typical home value: $434,973 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Monona, WI

- 1-year price change: +$53,160 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$136,500 (+50.2%)

- Typical home value: $408,423 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Fitchburg, WI

- 1-year price change: +$53,503 (+14.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,198 (+41.8%)

- Typical home value: $431,589 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Mc Farland, WI

- 1-year price change: +$54,578 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,648 (+46.8%)

- Typical home value: $409,681 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Vermont, WI

- 1-year price change: +$55,586 (+10.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,648 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $588,027 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Vienna, WI

- 1-year price change: +$55,612 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$160,221 (+46.0%)

- Typical home value: $508,772 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Cottage Grove, WI

- 1-year price change: +$58,786 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,055 (+45.2%)

- Typical home value: $411,085 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Lodi, WI

- 1-year price change: +$59,166 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,099 (+56.5%)

- Typical home value: $396,498 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Roxbury, WI

- 1-year price change: +$59,417 (+15.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$140,786 (+45.6%)

- Typical home value: $449,543 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Pleasant Springs, WI

- 1-year price change: +$61,270 (+15.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,564 (+46.7%)

- Typical home value: $457,512 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Waunakee, WI

- 1-year price change: +$63,189 (+14.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,436 (+41.9%)

- Typical home value: $492,308 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Windsor, WI

- 1-year price change: +$64,136 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,438 (+54.0%)

- Typical home value: $434,544 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Bristol, WI

- 1-year price change: +$74,203 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,838 (+38.3%)

- Typical home value: $497,659 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Dunn, WI

- 1-year price change: +$76,182 (+18.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$169,112 (+53.0%)

- Typical home value: $488,475 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Verona, WI

- 1-year price change: +$77,285 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,467 (+50.4%)

- Typical home value: $476,119 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Middleton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$84,081 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,895 (+49.0%)

- Typical home value: $535,014 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Springdale, WI

- 1-year price change: +$84,648 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,353 (+35.7%)

- Typical home value: $628,226 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Springfield, WI

- 1-year price change: +$100,464 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$185,642 (+41.7%)

- Typical home value: $630,522 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Shorewood Hills, WI

- 1-year price change: +$110,742 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$272,401 (+40.7%)

- Typical home value: $942,052 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Maple Bluff, WI

- 1-year price change: +$141,290 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$294,850 (+51.3%)

- Typical home value: $870,136 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

