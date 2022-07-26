ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missoula metro area

 5 days ago

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missoula, MT metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#12. Bonner-West Riverside, MT

- 1-year price change: +$100,466 (+30.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$209,614 (+96.7%)
- Typical home value: $426,439 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. East Missoula, MT

- 1-year price change: +$120,878 (+32.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$254,221 (+105.2%)
- Typical home value: $495,801 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Missoula, MT

- 1-year price change: +$126,141 (+27.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$286,083 (+94.2%)
- Typical home value: $589,811 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Clinton, MT

- 1-year price change: +$131,574 (+30.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$268,057 (+90.1%)
- Typical home value: $565,619 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Lolo, MT

- 1-year price change: +$133,671 (+30.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$289,836 (+101.3%)
- Typical home value: $576,041 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Orchard Homes, MT

- 1-year price change: +$138,841 (+27.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$303,003 (+90.5%)
- Typical home value: $637,647 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Wye, MT

- 1-year price change: +$140,255 (+32.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$288,103 (+100.4%)
- Typical home value: $575,059 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Seeley Lake, MT

- 1-year price change: +$149,600 (+33.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$296,262 (+99.6%)
- Typical home value: $593,672 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Bonner, MT

- 1-year price change: +$159,883 (+32.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$318,068 (+93.3%)
- Typical home value: $659,091 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Frenchtown, MT

- 1-year price change: +$170,819 (+33.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$343,678 (+100.2%)
- Typical home value: $686,681 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Huson, MT

- 1-year price change: +$183,330 (+33.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$366,652 (+101.8%)
- Typical home value: $726,885 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Condon, MT

- 1-year price change: +$306,759 (+52.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$479,503 (+116.1%)
- Typical home value: $892,474 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

