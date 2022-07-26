Dallas police identify victim and suspect in deadly Sunday morning gunbattle

Photo credit GettyImages

Dallas police have now identified both the victim and the accused gunman involved in a Sunday morning gunbattle in northwest Dallas.

Police say one man died later identified as David Lemus and three others were rushed to the hospital. Now, Dallas police say one of the three is their suspect, a man named Gustavo Monreal who is accused of shooting Lemus but who also was shot himself in the exchange. He is still in critical condition.

Monreal will be charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. The gunfire broke out during a party at a home on Cortez Drive a little north of Love Field.

