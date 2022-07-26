Daily storms are expected this week

Photo credit Getty

The summertime weather pattern of rain every day is in order.

“A standard summertime pattern persists through the week and into the weekend. South winds keep lots of Gulf moisture in place. That will make it feel muggy and contribute to rain formation, especially in the afternoons. A few heavy downpours could lead to brief street flooding, but we're not expecting widespread flooding rains,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 79. High: 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 79. High: 92.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. 50% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 76.

High: 92.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. 50% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 76.

High: 91.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 76.

High: 92.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. 50% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 76.

High: 92.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 50% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 79. High: 93.