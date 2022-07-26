ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Daily storms are expected this week

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFIcF_0gtACzc700
Photo credit Getty

The summertime weather pattern of rain every day is in order.

“A standard summertime pattern persists through the week and into the weekend. South winds keep lots of Gulf moisture in place. That will make it feel muggy and contribute to rain formation, especially in the afternoons. A few heavy downpours could lead to brief street flooding, but we're not expecting widespread flooding rains,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 79. High: 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 79. High: 92.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. 50% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 76.

High: 92.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. 50% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 76.

High: 91.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 76.

High: 92.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. 50% scattered showers and storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 76.

High: 92.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 50% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 79. High: 93.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy