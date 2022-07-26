ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police: Killer escapes after man gunned down in Deep Ellum bar

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDlYJ_0gtACyjO00
Deep Ellum Photo credit JBurkett Photo

A man has been gunned down at a Deep Ellum club this morning and the killer is still on the run.

Reports say the gunfire happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a bar called "Blum at the Sporting Club Dallas."

The business had a few dozen customers at the time and Dallas police tried to interview them to see what happened. So far, there's not much information and no arrests have been announced.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released due to the ongoing investigation.

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

