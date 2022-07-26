Police: Killer escapes after man gunned down in Deep Ellum bar

Deep Ellum Photo credit JBurkett Photo

A man has been gunned down at a Deep Ellum club this morning and the killer is still on the run.

Reports say the gunfire happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a bar called "Blum at the Sporting Club Dallas."

The business had a few dozen customers at the time and Dallas police tried to interview them to see what happened. So far, there's not much information and no arrests have been announced.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released due to the ongoing investigation.

