Fort Worth Police searching for answers after two deadly overnight shootings

Photo credit GettyImages

A man was shot and killed in Fort Worth where gunfire erupted Monday night about 9:30 p.m. A 911 caller told police a man had been shot multiple times at a Conoco station on Meadowbrook near I-30 and Oakland.

Police and paramedics found the man already dead. Detectives are not saying why he was shot nor who did it.

The victim in Sunday's fatal Fort Worth shooting has now been identified but the unknown killer is still on the run.

Decorian Lemons was one of four people shot at OU Lounge on South Riverside Sunday. Lemons and a woman were found on the scene and rushed to JPS where Lemons was pronounced dead. The woman's wounds were not life-threatening.

Two other people arrived at the hospital in private vehicles and were also expected to recover. Detectives have not said anything about an arrest.

