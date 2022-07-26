ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Two men face sex crime charges in Lafourche Parish says sheriff

By Kenny Kuhn
 4 days ago
Photo credit LPSO

Two men have been arrested for sex crimes involving teenage victims says Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Bronson Myles, 41, of Gray and Wade Plaisance, 48, of Cut Off each face charges following separate investigations.

“Juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Myles after an allegation that he had reportedly molested a teenage girl. Through investigation, detectives learned Myles had reportedly touched the girl in an inappropriate, sexual manner,” says an LPSO report.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Myles for sexual battery (forcible fondling) and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Myles was arrested on July 15, 2022, and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the warrants.

Bail is set at $100,000.

Then, on July 22, deputies responded to an incident at a restaurant in Cut Off. There, deputies discovered that Plaisance had entered the restroom at the restaurant and grabbed a teenage boy inappropriately as he exited the restroom. Plaisance was arrested and booked into the Correctional Complex. He was charged with sexual battery (forcible fondling). His bail is set at $50,000.

