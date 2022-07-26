Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Great Falls metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Great Falls, MT metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#11. Black Eagle, MT

- 1-year price change: +$28,769 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,623 (+46.3%)

- Typical home value: $191,566 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Sand Coulee, MT

- 1-year price change: +$42,086 (+22.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,855 (+59.6%)

- Typical home value: $227,245 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Neihart, MT

- 1-year price change: +$46,615 (+27.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,758 (+60.6%)

- Typical home value: $219,329 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Stockett, MT

- 1-year price change: +$49,803 (+21.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$120,432 (+72.9%)

- Typical home value: $285,637 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Great Falls, MT

- 1-year price change: +$57,764 (+24.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,763 (+60.9%)

- Typical home value: $295,186 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Monarch, MT

- 1-year price change: +$62,057 (+28.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,414 (+65.0%)

- Typical home value: $282,837 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Belt, MT

- 1-year price change: +$68,358 (+26.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$132,759 (+67.7%)

- Typical home value: $328,905 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Cascade, MT

- 1-year price change: +$69,355 (+23.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$158,482 (+77.0%)

- Typical home value: $364,355 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Sun River, MT

- 1-year price change: +$78,013 (+28.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$142,971 (+68.2%)

- Typical home value: $352,463 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Vaughn, MT

- 1-year price change: +$80,074 (+31.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,170 (+66.6%)

- Typical home value: $335,646 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Fort Shaw, MT

- 1-year price change: +$90,452 (+31.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,651 (+64.1%)

- Typical home value: $377,937 (#1 most expensive city in metro)