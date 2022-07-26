ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Great Falls metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSYKm_0gtACqfa00
Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Great Falls metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Great Falls, MT metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Great Falls metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7nmc_0gtACqfa00
Stacker

#11. Black Eagle, MT

- 1-year price change: +$28,769 (+17.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$60,623 (+46.3%)
- Typical home value: $191,566 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGZbM_0gtACqfa00
Stacker

#10. Sand Coulee, MT

- 1-year price change: +$42,086 (+22.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,855 (+59.6%)
- Typical home value: $227,245 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTqMj_0gtACqfa00
Stacker

#9. Neihart, MT

- 1-year price change: +$46,615 (+27.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$82,758 (+60.6%)
- Typical home value: $219,329 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMgRV_0gtACqfa00
Stacker

#8. Stockett, MT

- 1-year price change: +$49,803 (+21.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$120,432 (+72.9%)
- Typical home value: $285,637 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wqw7r_0gtACqfa00
Stacker

#7. Great Falls, MT

- 1-year price change: +$57,764 (+24.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$111,763 (+60.9%)
- Typical home value: $295,186 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Great Falls metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2Mnb_0gtACqfa00
Stacker

#6. Monarch, MT

- 1-year price change: +$62,057 (+28.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$111,414 (+65.0%)
- Typical home value: $282,837 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Belt, MT

- 1-year price change: +$68,358 (+26.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$132,759 (+67.7%)
- Typical home value: $328,905 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Cascade, MT

- 1-year price change: +$69,355 (+23.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$158,482 (+77.0%)
- Typical home value: $364,355 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bduoT_0gtACqfa00
Stacker

#3. Sun River, MT

- 1-year price change: +$78,013 (+28.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$142,971 (+68.2%)
- Typical home value: $352,463 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5std_0gtACqfa00
Stacker

#2. Vaughn, MT

- 1-year price change: +$80,074 (+31.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$134,170 (+66.6%)
- Typical home value: $335,646 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Where people in Great Falls are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8ozF_0gtACqfa00
Stacker

#1. Fort Shaw, MT

- 1-year price change: +$90,452 (+31.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$147,651 (+64.1%)
- Typical home value: $377,937 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Business
City
Sun River, MT
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Stockett, MT
Great Falls, MT
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Great Falls Metro#Americans#Mt Metro#Black Eagle
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy