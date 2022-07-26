Paul Sorvino: Goodfellas star dies aged 83

Paul Sorvino, star of Goodfellas and Law & Order, has died at the age of 83, his daughter has announced.

The actor was best known for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s classic mob movie and portraying police sergeant Phil Cerreta in the popular TV series.

His daughter Mira Sorvino said her heart was “rent asunder” in a tribute to the actor.

“A life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

“I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend,” Mira said.