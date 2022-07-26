ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Service Can't Hide Truth From Jan. 6 Committee, Jamie Raskin Says

By Gerrard Kaonga
 4 days ago
HaPpYCaMpER
4d ago

JUST BREAKING!! NBC NIGHTLY NEWS w/Lester Holt IS HOLDING AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MERRICK GARLAND. TONIGHT! Merrick has said EVERYONE responsible for J6 WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE!! I knew the guy who nailed McVeigh, Nichols and the Unibomber was the perfect guy for this job!! GO MERRICK!!✊

Daisy
4d ago

Probably the text is about to remove Pence and bring him somewhere else as long the process will not finished and that will make Trump President for life, because Pence might be in the hospital. They planned to hurt him .

Triples
4d ago

Data lost from rest of phones hahha.. U can delete a picture from ur phone or a factory rest it can be recovered. Besides that which is 100% way it can be recovered ( ppls encrypt then factory reset) could tell u how much info I have gotten from devices from ebay... And agian from there phones not the service /serves that info goes thru. Ur cell provider can provided calls and texts and pics from a year plus ago, and yet this hasn't been mentioned.. I know of a app we're the developers belive of not keeping any info on there servers, and the app uses 256aes encryption for texts, calls, and files. This is bs what's going on.. There not paying me to recover the data an di feel I can with the info they have provided..

