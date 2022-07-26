Barcelona president hints Lionel Messi could make sensation return from PSG

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted that Lionel Messi may make a sensational return to Camp Nou.

In a recent interview, he said he hopes the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner can make a comeback, stating the Messi “chapter” isn’t over.

“I think it’s our responsibility to try to find a moment to fix that chapter, which is still open and hasn’t closed, so it turns out like it should have, and has a more beautiful ending,” Laporta said.

Messi departed Barcelona in tears last summer as the club could not afford to renew his contract.

