Barcelona president hints Lionel Messi could make sensation return from PSG

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTNDi_0gtACMd800

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted that Lionel Messi may make a sensational return to Camp Nou.

In a recent interview, he said he hopes the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner can make a comeback, stating the Messi “chapter” isn’t over.

“I think it’s our responsibility to try to find a moment to fix that chapter, which is still open and hasn’t closed, so it turns out like it should have, and has a more beautiful ending,” Laporta said.

Messi departed Barcelona in tears last summer as the club could not afford to renew his contract.

